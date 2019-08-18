Loyd Ray Williams

Williams, Loyd Ray 79, retired Boeing Jig Builder, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Loyd was born on May 29, 1940 in McDowell, Missouri and graduated from Purdy (MO) High School. Loyd was a life-long member of the Machinists Union at Boeing. He enjoyed Ham and CB Radios and was an active member of the Boeing Employees Amateur Radio Society (BEARS). He was also a former member of the Kansas Masons. Visitation with family present 6:00 - 7:30 p.m., share memories from 7:30 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Gaye; parents, Ira and Mary Williams; sisters, Viola McCracken and Gladys Hunnel; and brother, Gerald Williams. Survivors include his children, Dennis (Cheryl) Williams, Denice (Barry) Burke and Tim (Penny) Williams; brothers, Billy (Inez) and Glen (Janel) Williams; sister, June Terry; and 9 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers send donations to the . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
