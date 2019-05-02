Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Lt. Col. Paul L. Miller. View Sign Service Information Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100 Send Flowers Notice

Miller, Rev. Lt. Col. Paul L. 81, retired United States Army Chaplain, went to be with the Lord, April 30. 2019. Paul was born to his parents, Rev. Elton and Lola Miller in Dumont, IA, the ninth of ten children. After his graduation from Sumner High School in Sumner, IA, Westmar College, LeMars, IA, and United Theological Seminary, Dayton, OH, he became the pastor in Sheffield, IA, at the EUB Church. He then enlisted in the United States Army as a Chaplain. He was a devoted Chaplain and served alongside the soldiers. He served in South Korea, Viet Nam, Germany, Panama, and various locations in the US. He was assigned to the prestigious Armed Forces Command College. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he taught the 50/50 Sunday School Class, Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star, High Twelve, and Midian Shrine. Paul never met a stranger and was quick to bring others into his fold. He enjoyed spending time and doting on his nephews and nieces. Paul was an encouraging, positive, and spiritual man, who will be dearly missed by all those who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Leland Miller, Richard Miller, Ruth Knop, Beverly Kile, and Elton Miller, Jr; two nephews, a niece, and his three cherished dogs. He is survived by brothers, Robert (Diane) Miller of Mesa, AZ, and William (Sue) Miller of Nashville, TN; sisters, Elizabeth Piper of Wichita, KS, and Nancy Anderson of Belmond, IA; as well as his numerous beloved nephews and nieces. His visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary and his Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at First United Methodist Church Chapel. Interment will take place Sat. May 25, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City, IA.

