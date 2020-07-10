Dedrick, Lucas Anthony Lucas Anthony Dedrick passed away at his home after a short illness in New York City. Luke was born August 31, 1959 in Wichita, Ks. He graduated Wichita High School East, Wichita State University and in 1992 University of San Francisco with Bachelor of Science in Nursing. At the time of his death he was Associate Director of Nursing at the Isabella Center, MJHS Health System in Manhattan, New York. Prior to that he worked in various nursing homes in New York City as Assistant Director and Director of Nursing. He is survived and loved by his partner and spouse George (Michael) Cuesta, mother Lorna Dedrick, brothers Eric & Cheryl Dedrick, Kurt & Lisa Dedrick, Matt & Vickie Dedrick, nephews and nieces. Proceeded in death by father William (Larry) Dedrick, and brother William (Will) Dedrick.



