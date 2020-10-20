1/1
Lucia Willard
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucia F. Willard
July 3, 1934 - October 17, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - Willard, Lucia F., age 86, passed away on Oct. 17, 2020. Lucy was born in Alpine, TX. Lucy was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. Lucy retired from Avery-Dennision and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; son, Jesus; daughter, Ruby and brother, Raynaldo. She is survived by daughters, Judy (Rick) Borboa, Wichita, Elizabeth (Don) Neff, Park City; brother, Daniel (Olga) Fierro, Anthony, NM; 19 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Rosary and Funeral Mass held on Oct. 22, 2020 starting at 10:00 am, Mass at 10:30 am, both held at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved