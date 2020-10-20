Lucia F. WillardJuly 3, 1934 - October 17, 2020Haysville, Kansas - Willard, Lucia F., age 86, passed away on Oct. 17, 2020. Lucy was born in Alpine, TX. Lucy was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. Lucy retired from Avery-Dennision and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; son, Jesus; daughter, Ruby and brother, Raynaldo. She is survived by daughters, Judy (Rick) Borboa, Wichita, Elizabeth (Don) Neff, Park City; brother, Daniel (Olga) Fierro, Anthony, NM; 19 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Rosary and Funeral Mass held on Oct. 22, 2020 starting at 10:00 am, Mass at 10:30 am, both held at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS.