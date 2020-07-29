Luciann Chapman

Chapman, Luciann 68, died Saturday, July 25, 2020. Visitation: Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary 115 South Seneca, Wichita. Graveside Service: 11:00 am, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hoosier Cemetery, Kingman, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kirby and Lydia Hopkins; and brothers, Victor and Charles Hopkins; beloved dog, George Chapman. Luciann is survived by her husband, Alan Chapman; two children, Timothy Chapman and Lisa Chapman; and cousins, Christina Pelz, Sherry Pelz, and Jeannie Carroll. A memorial has been established with the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134.