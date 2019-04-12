Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Lucille ASC Kerschen. View Sign





Kerschen, Sister Lucille ASC 89, was born May 22, 1929 in Aleppo, KS to Frank and Ann (Scheer) Kerschen and entered eternal rest April 10, 2019. She professed her first vows on July 1, 1945. Her education includes a BS and MS in Education and Elementary Administration; MA in Latin and Ancient History; MA in Theology. Occupations throughout her lifetime include former principal of St. Francis of Assisi, Wichita and Kinsley, KS; former elementary school teacher at St. Joseph, Ellinwood, St. John's, McAlester, OK and St. Joseph Catholic School, Wichita. Preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sister Remigia, ASC, Marlene, Loretta, Louise, Grace, Mary Alice and Genevieve; brother, Alfred. Survivors include brother, Walter, Wichita; nieces, nephews, friends and former students; Sisters of the ASC Community. The Welcoming will be held at 2 p.m. followed by the Wake Service at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, all at Chapel of the New Covenant, Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita Center, 1165 Southwest Blvd. Interment at the Community Cemetery of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita. A memorial fund has been established for the retirement of Sisters, ASC, 1165 Southwest Blvd., Wichita, KS 67213. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close