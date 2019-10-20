Schulte, Lucille C. (Simon) 90, beloved mom and grandma, passed away September 24, 2019. Lucille was born in Colwich, KS to Frank M. and Regina Simon on February 4, 1929. She worked at the airport as manager of the Mutual of Omaha Insurance Counter for 25 years. Her true love and devotion was to her three daughters and grandchildren. She was a wonderful baker and cook, loved to travel with a highlight, seeing the Pope in Rome. She was a devout Catholic and had great compassion and love for many. She was a Charter Member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Lucille was survived by her daughters, Karla Bowsher, Sue Morgan, Cindy (Vic) King; grandchildren, Andrea (Cameron) Goff, Nicole (Lee) Toribio, Casey (Liz) King, Kyle and Chelsey; four great-grandchildren, Lauren, Madison, Brandon and Danielle; brother, Franklin (Donna) Simon. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Francis, Marcellus, Melvin, Emmet, Leander, Harold, Greg, Dorothy Korte, Helen McClure; sons-in-law, Bob Morgan and Tom Bowsher. Per her instructions, she was buried quickly and quietly. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial has been established with St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 North Socora, Wichita, KS. 67212
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019