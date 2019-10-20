Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille C. (Simon) Schulte. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Schulte, Lucille C. (Simon) 90, beloved mom and grandma, passed away September 24, 2019. Lucille was born in Colwich, KS to Frank M. and Regina Simon on February 4, 1929. She worked at the airport as manager of the Mutual of Omaha Insurance Counter for 25 years. Her true love and devotion was to her three daughters and grandchildren. She was a wonderful baker and cook, loved to travel with a highlight, seeing the Pope in Rome. She was a devout Catholic and had great compassion and love for many. She was a Charter Member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Lucille was survived by her daughters, Karla Bowsher, Sue Morgan, Cindy (Vic) King; grandchildren, Andrea (Cameron) Goff, Nicole (Lee) Toribio, Casey (Liz) King, Kyle and Chelsey; four great-grandchildren, Lauren, Madison, Brandon and Danielle; brother, Franklin (Donna) Simon. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Francis, Marcellus, Melvin, Emmet, Leander, Harold, Greg, Dorothy Korte, Helen McClure; sons-in-law, Bob Morgan and Tom Bowsher. Per her instructions, she was buried quickly and quietly. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial has been established with St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 North Socora, Wichita, KS. 67212

Schulte, Lucille C. (Simon) 90, beloved mom and grandma, passed away September 24, 2019. Lucille was born in Colwich, KS to Frank M. and Regina Simon on February 4, 1929. She worked at the airport as manager of the Mutual of Omaha Insurance Counter for 25 years. Her true love and devotion was to her three daughters and grandchildren. She was a wonderful baker and cook, loved to travel with a highlight, seeing the Pope in Rome. She was a devout Catholic and had great compassion and love for many. She was a Charter Member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Lucille was survived by her daughters, Karla Bowsher, Sue Morgan, Cindy (Vic) King; grandchildren, Andrea (Cameron) Goff, Nicole (Lee) Toribio, Casey (Liz) King, Kyle and Chelsey; four great-grandchildren, Lauren, Madison, Brandon and Danielle; brother, Franklin (Donna) Simon. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Francis, Marcellus, Melvin, Emmet, Leander, Harold, Greg, Dorothy Korte, Helen McClure; sons-in-law, Bob Morgan and Tom Bowsher. Per her instructions, she was buried quickly and quietly. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial has been established with St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 North Socora, Wichita, KS. 67212 Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close