Guest Book View Sign Service Information Livingston Funeral Home 1830 North Main Kingman , KS 67068 (316)-532-3322 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Livingston Funeral Home Kingman , KS View Map Rosary 7:00 PM St. Joe - Ost Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Joe-Ost Catholic Church Burial 2:00 PM Resurrection Cemetery Wichita , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

MT. HOPE-Hageman, Lucille Elizabeth 84, beloved wife and mother of fourteen, passed away Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 at 11:15 am at St.Teresa Hospital in west Wichita, in the presence of her husband and all surviving children. She had battled a debilitating lung disease that was precipitated by infant pneumonia, and repeated bouts of pneumonia in her later years. She was born Oct. 8, 1934, in Nashville, Kansas; the daughter of John Frank and Ida Barbara (Schwartz) Theis. Longtime residents of Wichita, KS., Sy and Lucille spent their retirement years in the Mt. Hope community. Lucille was retired from Koch Industries, where she worked in the accounting department for 18 years. Lucille was a member of the St. Joe-Ost Catholic Church and former member of the Daughters of Isabella. Lucille married Sylvester Hageman on August 8th, 1953 at St. Leo, Kansas. Other survivors include sons Stephen Joseph, Gary J., Thomas Ray, Richard Lee, Brad Patrick and Glen Paul; daughters Joyce Ann Davis, Cathy Marie Torres, Judith Kay Murphy, Mary Rose Kotrba, Cheryl Lynn Stasiak, Jean Renee Carver and Patricia Jo Ferris; brothers Jack, William, Paul and Raphael Theis; sister Oliva Hampel; 40 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Ida Hageman in 1989; grandson Matthew Joseph Hageman in 1993; grandaughter Jennifer Dawn Hays in 2018. A parish rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 16th at St. Joe - Ost Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am, Friday, May 17th, also at St. Joe-Ost Catholic Church. Luncheon provided by St. Joe - Ost Ladies Auxiliary following the funeral Mass. Friends may call from 1:00 to 4:00 pm Thursday afternoon at Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Wichita, at 2:00 pm, following the luncheon. Memorial may be made to St. Joe - Ost Catholic Church in care of Livingston Funeral Home, 1830 N. Main, Kingman, KS 67068.

MT. HOPE-Hageman, Lucille Elizabeth 84, beloved wife and mother of fourteen, passed away Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 at 11:15 am at St.Teresa Hospital in west Wichita, in the presence of her husband and all surviving children. She had battled a debilitating lung disease that was precipitated by infant pneumonia, and repeated bouts of pneumonia in her later years. She was born Oct. 8, 1934, in Nashville, Kansas; the daughter of John Frank and Ida Barbara (Schwartz) Theis. Longtime residents of Wichita, KS., Sy and Lucille spent their retirement years in the Mt. Hope community. Lucille was retired from Koch Industries, where she worked in the accounting department for 18 years. Lucille was a member of the St. Joe-Ost Catholic Church and former member of the Daughters of Isabella. Lucille married Sylvester Hageman on August 8th, 1953 at St. Leo, Kansas. Other survivors include sons Stephen Joseph, Gary J., Thomas Ray, Richard Lee, Brad Patrick and Glen Paul; daughters Joyce Ann Davis, Cathy Marie Torres, Judith Kay Murphy, Mary Rose Kotrba, Cheryl Lynn Stasiak, Jean Renee Carver and Patricia Jo Ferris; brothers Jack, William, Paul and Raphael Theis; sister Oliva Hampel; 40 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Ida Hageman in 1989; grandson Matthew Joseph Hageman in 1993; grandaughter Jennifer Dawn Hays in 2018. A parish rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 16th at St. Joe - Ost Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am, Friday, May 17th, also at St. Joe-Ost Catholic Church. Luncheon provided by St. Joe - Ost Ladies Auxiliary following the funeral Mass. Friends may call from 1:00 to 4:00 pm Thursday afternoon at Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Wichita, at 2:00 pm, following the luncheon. Memorial may be made to St. Joe - Ost Catholic Church in care of Livingston Funeral Home, 1830 N. Main, Kingman, KS 67068. Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 16, 2019

