CONWAY SPRINGS-Ellis, Lucille (Melson) 83, loving mother and grandmother, died Sunday, August 11, 2019. Memorial Graveside Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 Conway Springs Cemetery. She was born May 8, 1936 to "Jack" and Margaret (Burke) Melson and was a 1954 graduate of Pratt HS. She received her degree in nursing from St. Joseph Hospital, Wichita. She married Charles W. Ellis on November 29, 1957. They moved to Conway Springs in 1959 following the purchase of the local telephone exchange by his family. Lucille first worked as the school nurse for USD #356. She later worked with her husband for Haviland Telephone Company in Conway Springs until their retirement in 1991. She was preceded in death by parents; son Dale; brother A. J. Melson. Survivors: daughters: Elaine Ellis of Belleview, NE; Lisa (Leland) Bittle of Andover; son Kenneth of Wichita; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Memorial to the Conway Springs Development Foundation. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 13, 2019