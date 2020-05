Or Copy this URL to Share

Rudrow, Lucille beloved mother and grandmother, passed into heaven on April 20th. She was preceded in death by her husband, Max. She leaves behind 2 children - Kathy Radabaugh (Chuck) and Rick Rudrow (Marilyn), 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She will be missed! Memorial with Maize Police Department.



