Young, Lucy B. (Turner) 90, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. She was the sixth of ten children born to Otto and Ethel Turner, in Turner, MO. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Young, five brothers and one sister. She is survived by son Tony (Claire) Young of Newton and daughter Angela (Kevin) Sutcliffe of Topeka, brother Clarence Turner of Springfield, MO, sisters Mary Lou McDonald of Strafford, MO., and Lois Sklenar of Hillsboro, KS. She is also survived by two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, along with manynieces and nephews. Lucy was a member of Dawson United Methodist Church for decades where she served on several committees and volunteered for many events. Funeral Service 10:00am, Friday, Broadway Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Kensington Gardens. Memorials to Dawson United Methodist Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 10, 2019