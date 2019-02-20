DERBY-Hunter, Ludwic James "Jim" age 76, passed away Friday, February 15th, 2019. Rosary at 10AM; Memorial Mass at 10:30AM, Friday, Feb. 22, both at St Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E Meadowlark, Derby, KS. Jim served in the U.S. Navy for six years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ludwic and Kathryn Hunter; siblings, Gary Hunter, Judy Lander. Jim is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, Tina (Dan) Boone, Tim (Jennifer) Hunter, Kim (Chris) Ngo, Chris (Allison) Hunter; 9 grandchildren; siblings, Karen White, Connie Belton, Dallas Hunter; several nieces and nephews. Memorials to: Jim Hunter Memorial Fund c/o Community Bank of Wichita.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ludwic James "Jim" Hunter.
St Mary'S-Derby Church
2300 East Meadowlark Rd
Derby, KS 67037
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2019