EDINA, MN-Hizon, Dr. Luisa Perla Baltzar age 82, passed away suddenly April 25, 2020, in Edina, MN. A loving daughter, sister, mother, Tita, Lola and Ninang. Born on December 7, 1937 in Orion, Bataan, Philippines. Married Ramon Hizon on April 24, 1964. Family moved to Wichita in 1972, where Perla built a successful pediatric practice. After retirement, she served weekly at the Guadalupe Clinic. Perla loved traveling, gardening, cooking, entertaining and was a devout Catholic. Survived by children, Rob (Michele) Hizon, Terry Ann (Brenda Lee) Hizon, John (Michele) Hizon, 3 grandchildren; brother Bebot Baltazar, mother-in-law Esperanza Hizon, and Ima Sabado, who cared for Perla, and her family. Preceded by parents, Emilio and Eufemia; brother Junior; sister Fe; father-in-law Sotero Hizon, and husband Ramon. Mass of Christian Burial live streamed Wednesday, May 6, at 11 am, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake, MN, by visiting stmichael-pl.org and clicking on the Live Streaming tab. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Hastings, MN. Memorials preferred and distributed in Perla's memory. Mail cards to Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 104 W. First St, Jordan, MN 55352. Share tributes online at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.