Crouse, Lulu Annie Passed away on March 13, 2020 at the age of 100. Born to Henry and Edith Syout on Dec. 14, 1919 in Missouri. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Vernon G. Crouse; sons, Carl Roland and Donald Rakestraw; siblings. She is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Monday, March 23, visitation from 9-9:30 am and funeral service at 9:30 am, both at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2020