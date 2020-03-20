Lulu Annie Crouse

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lulu Annie Crouse.
Service Information
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS
67217
(316)-524-1122
Notice
Send Flowers

Crouse, Lulu Annie Passed away on March 13, 2020 at the age of 100. Born to Henry and Edith Syout on Dec. 14, 1919 in Missouri. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Vernon G. Crouse; sons, Carl Roland and Donald Rakestraw; siblings. She is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Monday, March 23, visitation from 9-9:30 am and funeral service at 9:30 am, both at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.