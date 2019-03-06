Mahan-Breckenridge, Lutricia LaShawn April 7, 1976-March 3, 2019, born in Wichita, Kansas. Survived by one Son Demetreius Xavier Mahan and Mother Wilma Kirksey, Two Brothers Matthew E. Mahan and Joshua P. Grier. Family and friends visitation Jackson Mortuary Chapel Monday, March 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-5431
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019