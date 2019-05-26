McGovern, L. W. "Chuck" 86, Army Ranger Special Forces Korean Veteran and retired Superintendent of various school districts, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. Memorial Service will be 3 p.m., Friday, May 31, at Central Christian Church. He was preceded in death by parents, Terrence and Alma McGovern and brother, Terry McGovern. Survivors include his beloved wife, June McGovern; sons, Patrick, Michael and Casey McGovern; brothers, Don, Tom and Jim McGovern; sister, Mitzi McGovern; grandchildren, Derek, Tristen, Drake and Lauren; and 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Central Christian Church and . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019