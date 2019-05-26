L.W. "Chuck" McGovern

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L.W. "Chuck" McGovern.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Notice
Send Flowers

McGovern, L. W. "Chuck" 86, Army Ranger Special Forces Korean Veteran and retired Superintendent of various school districts, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. Memorial Service will be 3 p.m., Friday, May 31, at Central Christian Church. He was preceded in death by parents, Terrence and Alma McGovern and brother, Terry McGovern. Survivors include his beloved wife, June McGovern; sons, Patrick, Michael and Casey McGovern; brothers, Don, Tom and Jim McGovern; sister, Mitzi McGovern; grandchildren, Derek, Tristen, Drake and Lauren; and 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Central Christian Church and . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.