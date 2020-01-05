Lydia DeVarennes

DERBY-DeVarennes, Lydia age 96, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, joined her Lord in heaven Wednesday, January 1, 2020, following a brief illness. We take comfort in knowing that her spirit was ready and her passing was peaceful. Heaven has gained a mighty angel indeed. Our lives have been forever changed by her strength, humor, and faith as well as her fierce, deep love for family and friends. A Mass of Christian burial will be held in springtime. Lydia is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents, Matthew and Mary Krenzer; son, Jay, sisters, Edna Riedel, Irma Jean Brown, Lucille Kerby, Alice Long. She is survived by her sons: Marc DeVarennes (Joyce), Matt DeVarennes (Marty); daughter, Andrea Estevez (Steve Weaver); brother: Ralph Krenzer (Betty); grandchildren, Stephen, Alyssa, Katelyn, Madeleine, and Maxwell DeVarennes, and Mason Estevez; numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with St. Michael Catholic Church, 525 E. Main, Mulvane, KS 67110. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020
