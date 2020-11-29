Lydia M (Leiker) Kuhn
February 14, 1930 - November 25, 2020
Hays, Kansas - Lydia M (Leiker) Kuhn – age 90, of Wichita, died Wednesday, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
She was born February 14, 1930, at Vincent, Kansas to Ludwig "Louis" and Lidwina (Mermis) Leiker. She married George Kuhn he died in 1990. She married Richard Wallace he died in 2012.
She was a hair dresser and worked as a cashier and in the floral department at Dillon's.
Survivors include her children, Cheryl New (Jerry); Bryan Kuhn (Shelley) six grandchildren: Dustin Kuhn, Katie New, Marshall New, Dylan Kuhn, Kelsey Kuhn and Adrian New; two brothers, Verlin Leiker (Katie); Joe Leiker (Erlene); one sister-in-law, Sheila Leiker-Page.
A Mass will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 30, 2020, at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria, Kansas and burial in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria, Kansas.
A visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. Monday, with a family rosary at 10:30 A.M. Monday, all at the church
In lieu of flowers the family suggests Memorials to St. Boniface Catholic Church in Vincent, Kansas in care of the mortuary.
Services are entrusted to Cline's-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main Street Victoria, Kansas 67671. Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com
