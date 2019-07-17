Simon, Lyle A. 81, passed away at his home on July 13, 2019. He was born on February 28, 1938 to the late Anthony and Helene (Hotze) Simon. He is survived by his wife Jeri (Jacobs) Simon, children Mark Simon, Connie (David) Carrasco, Helena Mendoza, Steven (Jennifer) Spelts, Michael (Erin) Spelts, Ronald Spelts, Bryan LaRiviere, Gwalinda (Janel) Spelts, grandchildren Tara, Amy, Jessie, Richard and 8 others, 13 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his furry companions Jake and Tazz. He was preceded in death by all of his siblings. Services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Garden Plain, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 17, 2019