Thomas, Lyle Bruce Pressman at McCormick Armstrong (Retired), passed away peacefully, November 14, 2019. Born in Louisville, KY, July 14, 1945, to Chesley "Bruce" Thomas and Helen (Simkins) Thomas. Lyle was a graduate of Wichita High School North. Lyle is survived by his sisters, Susan E. Casico, Barbara H. Dean of Wichita and Irene G. Schenk (John) of Sedgwick. Lyle is also survived by his nephews and nieces, Bret Rouse, Jason Rouse, Kyle Rouse, Gary Stephens (Julie), Megan Stephens, Kyle Stephens. Lyle was preceded in death by his sister, Ann B. Thomas and his parents. Visitation will be at Cochran Mortuary, Monday, November 18, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. A Private Graveside Service will take place at Caldwell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Lyle's name, to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 17, 2019