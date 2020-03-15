Lyle Wade Ingram

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyle Wade Ingram.
Service Information
Bethea's Funerals and Cremations - Wichita
615 West Maple Street
Wichita, KS
67213
(316)-201-1660
Notice
Send Flowers

Ingram, Lyle Wade Lyle leaves behind his wife, JoEllen; children, Jason (Kris) Ingram, Randy (Brooklynn) Brooks, Melinda Brooks, Adam Brooks, Jason Thompson, Amanda Hurst; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, John, Donald, Jack Ingram; sisters, Jean McReynolds, Ginger Herr. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Jewel Ingram and son, Darrell Ingram. Lyle lived his life with love, compassion and humor and invited all he met to join his life as family. Contact Bethea's Funeral Home for service and visitation information.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.