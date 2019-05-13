Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynda Kay Smith. View Sign Service Information Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC. 145 Texas Avenue Kingsland , TX 78639-1954 (325)-388-0008 Send Flowers Notice

MARBLE FALLS, TX-Smith, Lynda Kay 68, of Marble Falls, Texas passed away May 5, 2019. She was born to Richard Keith and Bonnie Lou (Amick) Smith on March 10, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. There are so many things to be remembered about Lynda Kay Smith, we would need a billion lifetimes to do so. She was a wizard of forward movement, both a student and a teacher. For us, the biggest lesson she left (aside from what should be the obvious difference between a salad and a dinner fork) was to never let life harden you - keep your heart open to love always - and never, not ever, shall you take any trash from anyone. She was a collector and protector of precious things, humans and animals included but memories especially. To have known her (even if only for a small time), or been loved by her (even if just a little bit) is to say you know what true magic feels like. She was the field of dreams in human form. Now, heaven has the loveliest angel. On earth for a while, in our hearts forever. We love you. She is survived by her husband, Matt Schnitzler of Marble Falls, Texas; son, Justin Smith and wife, Crystal of Wichita, Kansas; brothers, Scott Smith and wife, Gisela of Lone Tree, Colorado, Craig Smith and wife, Debbie of Joplin, Missouri, Kevin Smith of Wichita, Kansas; sister, Melanie Banks and husband, Mike of Lacrosse, Wisconsin; grandsons, Gunner, Fenton, and Wyatt; nieces, Kari, Lindsey, Alex, and Katie; nephews, Mike, Jeff, Andrew, and Sam; numerous extended family members and friends also survive. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society at

MARBLE FALLS, TX-Smith, Lynda Kay 68, of Marble Falls, Texas passed away May 5, 2019. She was born to Richard Keith and Bonnie Lou (Amick) Smith on March 10, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. There are so many things to be remembered about Lynda Kay Smith, we would need a billion lifetimes to do so. She was a wizard of forward movement, both a student and a teacher. For us, the biggest lesson she left (aside from what should be the obvious difference between a salad and a dinner fork) was to never let life harden you - keep your heart open to love always - and never, not ever, shall you take any trash from anyone. She was a collector and protector of precious things, humans and animals included but memories especially. To have known her (even if only for a small time), or been loved by her (even if just a little bit) is to say you know what true magic feels like. She was the field of dreams in human form. Now, heaven has the loveliest angel. On earth for a while, in our hearts forever. We love you. She is survived by her husband, Matt Schnitzler of Marble Falls, Texas; son, Justin Smith and wife, Crystal of Wichita, Kansas; brothers, Scott Smith and wife, Gisela of Lone Tree, Colorado, Craig Smith and wife, Debbie of Joplin, Missouri, Kevin Smith of Wichita, Kansas; sister, Melanie Banks and husband, Mike of Lacrosse, Wisconsin; grandsons, Gunner, Fenton, and Wyatt; nieces, Kari, Lindsey, Alex, and Katie; nephews, Mike, Jeff, Andrew, and Sam; numerous extended family members and friends also survive. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org An Online register may be signed at www.PutnamCares.com . There will be a Celebration of Life for Lynda at The Lotus Hall of Botanica from 5 to 9 on Monday, May 20th. Lynda's care entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639. 325-388-0008 Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close