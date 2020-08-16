Mamo taught me how to crochet, embroider, quilt, & many other types of sewing when I was a girl. I loved how they often had me to their house & waking up to the smell of coffee and the sound of newspapers being read. Mamo often made “silver dollar” sized pancakes for breakfast & many delicious dinners. She had so many stories and songs to tell, & she was wonderful with babies—including my own when I had them. I’m thankful she got to meet 5 of my 6 children & I got to see her enjoy them. I’ll always have fond memories of “Mamo”.

Rebekah Lee

