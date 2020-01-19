Garrison, Lynette Kay (Jeffries) 72, Homemaker, died Thursday, January 16, 2020. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, January 23, 2020, at First Church of the Nazarene. Preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marguerite Jeffries; sister, Diana Haworth; brother, Douglas Jeffries. Survived by her son, John (Laurie) Garrison of Andover, KS; daughter, Lesley Dotson (Robert King) of Wichita; grandchildren, Bethany Garrison, John Garrison IV; 4 nephews. A memorial has been established with: His Helping Hands c/o Central Christian Church, 2900 N. Rock Rd., Wichita, KS 67226. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020