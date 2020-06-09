Turner, Lynette Marie (Lacoma) Sept. 24, 1968 - June 6, 2020 Lynn graduated from Gross Catholic High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from UNL and her Master's Degree from UNO. Lynn was the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator at McConnell AFB in Wichita, Kansas. Survived by parents Lawrence Jr. and Barbara Lacoma, loving husband Gordon Turner, children Adam, Nathan and Ashley Emond, Kirsten and Karsan Turner, brother Larry (Joan), sister Kristine (Matthew) Gnuse, mother-in-law Marcia Turner, father-in-law William Turner, brother-in-law Mark (Mindy) Turner, aunts, uncles, cousins, niece, nephews, friends and co-workers. Preceded in death by grandparents Adam, Elizabeth and Pauline Rosinski, Lawrence Sr., and Marie Lacoma, Godmother Sharon Cawthon. On Friday, June 12, a visitation begins at 9:30 A.M. with a Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. at St. Bernadette Church, 7600 S 42nd St, Bellevue, NE.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store