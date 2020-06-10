Buerki, Lynn 88, loving father, grandfather and friend, died June 8, 2020. A visitation with family will be held from 6:00 -8:00 pm, Thursday, June 11, at Broadway Mortuary. Funeral service 2:00 pm, Friday, June 12, at Goddard United Methodist Church. Lynn was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley. Survivors include his children, Daniel J. (Janice) Buerki of Wichita, Pamela L. (Rick) Rogers of Hutchinson and Patricia A. (Ken) Dimick of Goddard; 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with The Lynn Buerki Memorial Conservation Award Fund (payable to: Sedgwick County Conservation District), 11832 W. Central, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67212. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.Cozine.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.