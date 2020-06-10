Lynn Buerki
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Buerki, Lynn 88, loving father, grandfather and friend, died June 8, 2020. A visitation with family will be held from 6:00 -8:00 pm, Thursday, June 11, at Broadway Mortuary. Funeral service 2:00 pm, Friday, June 12, at Goddard United Methodist Church. Lynn was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley. Survivors include his children, Daniel J. (Janice) Buerki of Wichita, Pamela L. (Rick) Rogers of Hutchinson and Patricia A. (Ken) Dimick of Goddard; 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with The Lynn Buerki Memorial Conservation Award Fund (payable to: Sedgwick County Conservation District), 11832 W. Central, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67212. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.Cozine.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Goddard United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved