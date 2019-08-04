Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Edward Campbell. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Campbell, Lynn Edward 64, retired Security/Fire Systems Specialist, and cherished son, brother, and friend, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home. Lynn was born at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita on March 25, 1955 to DeLoise and Edward J. Campbell. He received the sacraments of baptism and confirmation and attended grade school at St. Anthony Catholic Church. At St. Anthony he was an altar boy, active in Cub and Boy Scouts, participated in Father-Son Banquets, assisted his father with bingo in the St. Anthony gym, and eventually followed in his father's footsteps to become a member of Knights of Columbus #691. He was an active participant in all the Catholic school and church functions. Lynn enjoyed participating in the Beech baseball league coached by his father. He attended Roosevelt Junior High and graduated from East High School in 1973, and afterwards attended Wichita State University. He began his stellar career as a land surveyor with the State of Kansas, and continued as Crew Chief Supervisor with Facility Maintenance Services; a consultant with Protection Systems, Inc. traveling to Hawaii, Chicago, and Denver to complete special projects in hospitals; Security/Fire Systems Specialist with Secure Net; and Halon Specialist with Kansas Fire Equipment. He was always working as a property manager for his family's rental properties. Lynn was an avid reader, a hobby that helped him become a Civil War History buff. His many hobbies included playing the banjo and attending the Winfield Bluegrass Festival, being a life-long movie fanatic, and owning, refurbishing, and driving vintage sports cars. And most importantly Lynn enjoyed traveling with his family in the United States and abroad, particularly in Ireland and using his Eurail Pass in Europe. He enjoyed special moments with Peggy in New York City and with Sheila in Marina del Rey, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his loving sisters, Peggy and Sheila. Lynn had a kind and loving heart that touched everyone who knew him and found the most joy in the presence of his family and friends and in the happiness of others. A Rosary will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 7:00 pm, and the Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 am, both at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. A memorial has been established with: St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1214 E. 2nd St., Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

Campbell, Lynn Edward 64, retired Security/Fire Systems Specialist, and cherished son, brother, and friend, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home. Lynn was born at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita on March 25, 1955 to DeLoise and Edward J. Campbell. He received the sacraments of baptism and confirmation and attended grade school at St. Anthony Catholic Church. At St. Anthony he was an altar boy, active in Cub and Boy Scouts, participated in Father-Son Banquets, assisted his father with bingo in the St. Anthony gym, and eventually followed in his father's footsteps to become a member of Knights of Columbus #691. He was an active participant in all the Catholic school and church functions. Lynn enjoyed participating in the Beech baseball league coached by his father. He attended Roosevelt Junior High and graduated from East High School in 1973, and afterwards attended Wichita State University. He began his stellar career as a land surveyor with the State of Kansas, and continued as Crew Chief Supervisor with Facility Maintenance Services; a consultant with Protection Systems, Inc. traveling to Hawaii, Chicago, and Denver to complete special projects in hospitals; Security/Fire Systems Specialist with Secure Net; and Halon Specialist with Kansas Fire Equipment. He was always working as a property manager for his family's rental properties. Lynn was an avid reader, a hobby that helped him become a Civil War History buff. His many hobbies included playing the banjo and attending the Winfield Bluegrass Festival, being a life-long movie fanatic, and owning, refurbishing, and driving vintage sports cars. And most importantly Lynn enjoyed traveling with his family in the United States and abroad, particularly in Ireland and using his Eurail Pass in Europe. He enjoyed special moments with Peggy in New York City and with Sheila in Marina del Rey, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his loving sisters, Peggy and Sheila. Lynn had a kind and loving heart that touched everyone who knew him and found the most joy in the presence of his family and friends and in the happiness of others. A Rosary will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 7:00 pm, and the Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 am, both at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. A memorial has been established with: St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1214 E. 2nd St., Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close