Burr, Lynn Eugene Lynn Eugene Burr peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 with his wife by his side. A memorial service celebrating Lynn's life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Kellogg St, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Church of the Nazarene in Wichita, Kansas, Missions Program. Arrangements by Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs, MO. Memories of Lynn may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com. Lynn was born June 21, 1936 to Orla and Fern (Ellis) Burr in Tribune, Kansas and departed this life at the age of 82 years and 11 months. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Towns Burr, daughter, Shana White, grandson, Charles Ellzey, sister, Myrtis Miller, and several nieces, nephews, as well as a host of relatives and friends. Lynn taught in the Wichita Public School System for 38 years. Lynn had a special talent for working with young people. As a teenager, Lynn accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and never wavered in his faith. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019