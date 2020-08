Halcomb, Lynn of Diversicare Nursing Home in Council Grove, KS formerly of Wichita, KS passed peacefully with her family by her side on July 30, 2020. There will be no service held at this time. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial has been established at the Community Christian Church, 18 McCardell St., Council Grove, KS 66846.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store