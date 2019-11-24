Edson, Lynne M. 79, passed away on November 19, 2019. She was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren, she was a quick whit, loved playing cards and gambling, she was a "call them like you see them" kind of woman, regardless of being politically correct. She is survived by her three children; David, Darla, and Doug, and 5 grandchildren; Bailey, Taylor, Abigail, Madison, and Joshua. Preceded in death by her husband, Don Edson. Private family services will be held. Special thank you to Oxford Grand Assisted Living and Serenity Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019