1/1
Lynne Nelson
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynne Nelson
June 16, 1954 - September 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Nelson, Lynne Carol, 66, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 in Oklahoma City, OK. Lynne was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Jacqueline Nelson and sister, Susan Beth Nelson. Survivors include her sister, Lily Duncan (Derek) and nephew, Drew Duncan. Funeral Service, 1:30 pm, Saturday, Sept. 19, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway, with viewing one hour prior to services. Memorials to: American Diabetes Association. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Viewing
12:30 PM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved