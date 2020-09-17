Lynne Nelson
June 16, 1954 - September 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Nelson, Lynne Carol, 66, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 in Oklahoma City, OK. Lynne was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Jacqueline Nelson and sister, Susan Beth Nelson. Survivors include her sister, Lily Duncan (Derek) and nephew, Drew Duncan. Funeral Service, 1:30 pm, Saturday, Sept. 19, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway, with viewing one hour prior to services. Memorials to: American Diabetes Association. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com
. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.