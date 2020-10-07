Lynne WolvertonMay 11, 1947 - October 2, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Lynne Elaine Wolverton, 73 passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Lynne was born in Salina, Kansas May 11, 1947. She graduated from Wichita North High School, attended Friends University and graduated from Emporia State University. She married John Wolverton March 22, 1969. She was an elementary teacher at Alcott, taught preschool at Westlink Christian Church and was a teacher at Children's First Academy in Colleyville, Texas. In retirement she enjoyed helping raise her six grandchildren as well as volunteering for Prairie Pilot Club and Antioch Christian Church. She enjoyed travelling and was a member of Red Hat Society. Lynne was preceded in death by her husband John and parents Martin and Faye Hartley. Lynne is survived by daughters Amy Beckmann (Jon) of Wichita, Emily McCullough (Paul) of Wichita, and Holly Balman (Jason) of Burden, Kansas, six grandchildren John and Maci McCullough, Shelby and Willie Beckmann, Bradan and Bayley Balman, brother Evan Hartley (Dale) of rural Emporia, nephew Paul Hartley (Katie) of Winfield, and niece Allison Swigert (Ryan) of rural Emporia. Services will be held Thursday, 10 AM at Antioch Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Christian Church, 3741 W. 15th St. N., Wichita, KS 67203 and Prairie Pilot Club of Wichita, 1985 N McLean Blvd., Wichita, KS 67203.