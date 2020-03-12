Markham, M. E. "Mark" passed on March 5, 2020 at age 70. After over 4 years battling cancer, he died peacefully with wife and son by his side, thanks to Harry Hynes Hospice. Born in Scott City, KS, he married his high school sweetheart before joining the Air Force in the Vietnam War. He loved music, theater, gardening, cooking and time with family. He was president of the church's missionary chapter and strong in faith. He was a good friend and a generous man. He will be missed by many. Survived by wife of 51 years, Gwen; son, Rob; grandkids, Brooklynn, Bre, Bryce; great-grandson, Clayton; siblings, Becky Rountree, Roy Markham of Wichita, Richard Markham of Festus, MO. Service held March 14, 2020 at 10am at 1400 E. Kellogg Dr.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 12, 2020