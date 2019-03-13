Burnett, M. Jack 92, retired District Fire Chief with the Wichita Fire Dept., passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Jack was preceded in death by his son, Gary Burnett; daughter, Jackie Veatch; grandchild-in-law, Jennifer Veatch; parents, and three siblings. Survivors include his wife, Ruby Burnett; brother, Clifford Burnett; son-in-law, Tom Veatch (Carol); grandchildren, Adrian Veatch, Aaron Veatch (Vickie), Carrie Heitsman (Troy), and Emily Holland (John); 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and one on the way. Family Visitation, Thursday, March 14, 6-8 pm at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Funeral Service, 10 am, Friday, March 15, First Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Kellogg Drive. Memorials to First Church of the Nazarene Childrens' Ministry. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
