Main, M. Joan Age 85, passed away April 10, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She is survived by her children, Stephen J. Main (Betsy) Denise Rooker; son-in-law, Kyle Rhorer; sister, Glennice Wirt; 8 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie J. Main; children, Bradley and wife Barbara Main, Joellen Rhorer; son-in-law, Terry Rooker; grandsons, Brian Main, Chevy Rooker; 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Funeral Services at a later date. A memorial has been established with Heartland Hospice, 2872 N. Ridge Road, Wichita, KS 67205. www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 12, 2020