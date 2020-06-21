M. Joan Main
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Main, M. Joan Age 85, passed away April 10, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She is survived by her children, Stephen J. Main (Betsy) Denise Rooker; son-in-law, Kyle Rhorer; sister, Glennice Wirt; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie J. Main; children, Bradley and wife Barbara Main, and Joellen Rhorer; son-in-law, Terry Rooker; grandsons, Brian Main, Chevy Rooker; 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Memorial services will be at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. A memorial has been established with Heartland Hospice, 2872 N. Ridge Road, Wichita, KS 67205. www.cochranmortuary.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved