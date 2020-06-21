Main, M. Joan Age 85, passed away April 10, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She is survived by her children, Stephen J. Main (Betsy) Denise Rooker; son-in-law, Kyle Rhorer; sister, Glennice Wirt; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie J. Main; children, Bradley and wife Barbara Main, and Joellen Rhorer; son-in-law, Terry Rooker; grandsons, Brian Main, Chevy Rooker; 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Memorial services will be at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. A memorial has been established with Heartland Hospice, 2872 N. Ridge Road, Wichita, KS 67205. www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.