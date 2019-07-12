DERBY-Parvin, M. Kathryn (Sharp) age 82, manager for Vulcan Chemical credit union, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Visitation, Fri., 5:30-7pm, with family present, at Derby Church of Christ, 225 N. Derby Ave. Services, 11am, Sat., at Derby Church of Christ. Preceded by parents, Guy and Opal (Horton) Sharp; daughter, Nancy Caldwell; brothers, Travis and Steven Sharp. Survived by husband, Thurman; daughter, Brenda (David) Tipton of Maumelle, AR; son, Jeremy (Kelly) Parvin of Deland, FL; grandchildren, Matt (Jenny) Tipton of Charlottesville, VA, Tyler Tipton of Little Rock, AR; 8 brothers and sisters. Memorial: Heartland Home Healthcare & Hospice, 2872 N. Ridge Rd #122, Wichita, KS 67205. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 12, 2019