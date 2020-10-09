M. Riedel BurgdorfOctober 25, 1932 - October 1, 2020Derby, Kansas - Carver and Master Gardener, retired Airforce Staff Sargent M Riedel (Dutch) Burgdorf (87), born on October 25, 1932 died peacefully early morning of October 1, 2020 at his home in Derby Kansas.Dutch, as most knew him, loved gardening and carving. He was the 4th of 8 children. He was preceded in death by his father Martin Burgdorf, mother Annette Burgdorf, sisters, Eunice Kostka, Lois Muller, Ruth Hoaas, Hope Strey and Miriam Taecker. He has two surviving siblings Fred Burgdorf of Harstine Island, WA and Johanna Rakshani of Huntington Beach, CA. He is also survived by his precious wife Valerie Burgdorf whom he would have been married to for 67 years on Nov 7, 2020. He has 4 surviving children, Jon Burgdorf, wife Paula Burgdorf, Karl Burgdorf, Hans Burgdorf and Alana Noel. He had 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held in his honor at Smith Motuary in Derby, Kansas on Saturday, Oct 10, 2020 at 2 PM followed by a celebration of his life at his home in Derby. Family and friends are encouraged to attend.