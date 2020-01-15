Mabelle Kirkland

Kirkland, Mabelle 88, passed away on January 11, 2020. She was a lifetime member of the Riverside Woman's Auxiliary VFW Post 3115 and the American Legion 401. Mabelle enjoyed spending time with people, whether it was volunteering at Via Christi St. Francis, waiting tables, or playing cards. She was a people person and never knew a stranger. Mabelle was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Dorothy Owen; and brothers, Robert Lee Owen, Jr. and Gerald Mack Owen. She is survived by her loving children, Rick Kirkland, Joey Kirkland, Kellie Kirkland, and Jackie Kirkland; brother, Charles "Fuzzy" Owen; sister, Wanda (John) Rayburn Gallet; grandchildren, Jeremy Kirkland, and Keith (Miranda) Kirkland. Graveside service is 12:00 pm, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020
