Diaz, Macario D. 88, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was born January 3, 1931 to Doniso and Florencia (Delgado) Diaz in Goree, TX. Macario owned an upholstery business for many years. He enjoyed family time, sports and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Macario sang and played the guitar and accordion. He played and coached baseball and led a Boy Scout troop. Dancing was Macario's favorite activity followed by watching the Sanford & Sons show. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings. Macario is survived by his children, Daniel Diaz, Herman Diaz, Elizabeth (Mike) Collins, Clara (Mike) Jewell, Michael (Dawn) Diaz, Michael Kittley, and Victor Niem; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson. Vigil: 6 pm, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Memorial Service: 10:30 am, Thursday, May 16, 2019; both at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 118 N. Ninth St., Salina, KS 67401. Inurnment to follow at Highland Cemetery in Stamford, TX. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214.



