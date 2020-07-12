1/1
Mack A. Phillips III
ST. PAUL, MN-Phillips, Mack A. III Age 64 of St. Paul passed away on June 30, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Arlene and father, Mack Phillips II; sisters, Billie Allen and Judith Phillips. Survived by daughters, Keyana Phillips, Ci'andra Phillips, Jhania Phillips, Mackeeshia Bowling; son, Mack Phillips IV; 11 grandchildren; sisters, Reva Phillips, Terri Rogers, Vanessa Jefferson, Martha Ramey Romero; brothers, Wayne Phillips, Michael Phillips, Aaron Phillips, Wendell Phillips, Shawn Phillips; also a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation 10 am 2 pm Saturday July 18th at the Spielman Mortuary St. Paul, MN (Condolences can be left at spielmanmortuary.com)

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

