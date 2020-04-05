Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mack Clovis Harris III. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Harris, Mack Clovis III went peacefully to be with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior, April 2nd, 2020 at age eighty-eight. He had been living in Wichita, KS since 2009. Mack was born in Hollywood, CA to Mack C. Harris Jr. and Oneta Verdi Burran. The Harris family moved shortly after to the Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, TX where Mack's maternal grandparents lived. Mack excelled in high school athletics and attended a post graduate year at Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire. Upon completion, Mack attended Princeton University along with three fellow Texas friends, "Dick" King, "Johnny" Calvert, and Hal Kelly. In 1953, Mack graduated "cum laude" from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. He then went on to serve as 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Airborne Artillery and was a master parachuter with the special paratrooper units, the "Red Devils," for the Korean War. He was Honorably Discharged as 1st Lieutenant in 1955 and began working with the investment firm, Reynolds & Co. of New York in NY City in 1956. In 1958, Mack married Martha [Lattner] from Riverside, CT. They had three children together and spent most of their married life living in Dallas, TX where Mack became an executive with the Murchison Brothers handling securities analysis, investigation, and acquisition of companies. Personally, Mack had been challenged since his college years with the disease of alcoholism and chemical depression. He courageously found and remained sober for over four decades till his death. While living in Dallas, Mack gave back to countless alcoholics seeking recovery by giving his time and sharing his encouragement and hope - always with a love and understanding for those afflicted with addiction. In 1980, Mack married Lucy Randall and they enjoyed twenty-seven years together before her passing in 2007. Some of Mack's most memorable traits were his love and prayers for family, his knowledge of nutritional supplements and healing, sharing entertaining stories, his vast vocabulary, Mexican food, and his every growing love and devotion to Jesus Christ and the Christian Bible. Mack is survived by his only brother, Albert Sidney Harris (Maya); two sons, Andrew (Kristin) Harris, Richard (Susan) Harris, and his daughter Susan (Rick) Walker; and his four grandchildren Lindsay Wakeman, Grace, Audrey, and Isabella Harris. Additionally, three of his five step-children and all six step-grandchildren. The family is forever grateful to the home health aides, Hospice, and so many people of Wichita who gave him countless acts of kindness, prayers, and love. A burial service will be held privately by the family. A memorial for friends will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Hope Net 2501 E. Central, Wichita, KS, 67214.



