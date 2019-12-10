Hopper, Madeline (Tade, Schreffler) 68, embraced eternal life on December 7, 2019. She was a lively laughing person who added to the beauty of the world as a wife, mother, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Virginia Schreffler, brothers, John and Joseph Schreffler. She is survived by her daughters, Tara (Sam) Taylor, and Jenny Hazen, sister, Mary (Jim) Schumacher, and Jim (Amy) Schreffler, 5 grandchildren, Grant, Abbey, Tade, Griffin, and Della, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. December 12, (Maddie's Birthday) at the Catholic Care Center Chapel, 6550 E. 45th St. North. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society, and St. Joseph Parish, 132 S. Millwood, Wichita, KS 67213. We thank all of those who cared for Maddie in recent years, God Bless You!
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 10, 2019