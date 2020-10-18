1/1
Madeline Welsh
Madeline Welsh
October 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Welsh, Madeline Sue, 82, passed away on October 11, 2020. She was born in Wichita, Ks to John and Melvina Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Ramona Jones. Madeline is survived by her husband, Ronald Welsh; 5 children, Richard, Robert, Randal and Russell Welsh, and daughter, Rebecca Legleiter; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on October 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 16, 2020
Love to the whole family......Cindy and Beth
Cindy Ascanio
Family
October 16, 2020
She was mom#3 in all her greeting cards to us. We will miss her very much.
Cindy
Family
