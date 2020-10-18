Madeline Welsh

Madeline WelshOctober 11, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Welsh, Madeline Sue, 82, passed away on October 11, 2020. She was born in Wichita, Ks to John and Melvina Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Ramona Jones. Madeline is survived by her husband, Ronald Welsh; 5 children, Richard, Robert, Randal and Russell Welsh, and daughter, Rebecca Legleiter; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on October 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.