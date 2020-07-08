Wichita- Mabe, Maebelle Pink age 85, retired Beech Aircraft key punch operator, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Saturday, July 11, with family receiving friends 5 - 7 pm, funeral service 3 pm Sunday, both at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Maebelle is preceded in death by her husband, Cletus; parents, Richard and Goldie Biby; and her brothers, Marlow, Charles and Wallace Biby. Survivors include her sons, Rick (Deann), of Garden Plain, Darin (Robyn), of Wichita, and Kelly (Cherie), of El Dorado; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with Park Place Ministry Center, P.O. Box 75035, Wichita, KS 67275. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com
.