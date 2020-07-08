1/1
Maebelle Pink Mabe
Wichita- Mabe, Maebelle Pink age 85, retired Beech Aircraft key punch operator, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Saturday, July 11, with family receiving friends 5 - 7 pm, funeral service 3 pm Sunday, both at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Maebelle is preceded in death by her husband, Cletus; parents, Richard and Goldie Biby; and her brothers, Marlow, Charles and Wallace Biby. Survivors include her sons, Rick (Deann), of Garden Plain, Darin (Robyn), of Wichita, and Kelly (Cherie), of El Dorado; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with Park Place Ministry Center, P.O. Box 75035, Wichita, KS 67275. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
JUL
12
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
Funeral services provided by
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS 67213
(316) 265-2646
