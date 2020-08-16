1/1
Magda Henrietta (Adrian) Dreher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Magda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dreher, Magda Henrietta (Adrian) passed away on August 10, 2020 at Homestead Assisted Living in Wichita, KS. She was born on June 3, 1928 in Wehdel, Germany to Johann Carson Adrian and Henriette (Gerken) Adrian. She was raised by her step mother, Marie (Schildt) Adrian. She married C.S. M. Warren Fredrick Dreher, two children came from this union. She enjoyed traveling, she traveled throughout Europe, United States, and parts of the Far East. She is survived by her 2 sons, Dr. Larry Dean Dreher Ph.D. (wife Janice Marie Dreher), and Donald John Dreher (wife Patricia Tooke Dreher); three grandchildren, Angela, Adrian, and Johann; 4 great-grandchildren, Wesley, Kathrine, Lucien and Serena; and many other family members in Germany and throughout the world. Private family services will be held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved