Dreher, Magda Henrietta (Adrian) passed away on August 10, 2020 at Homestead Assisted Living in Wichita, KS. She was born on June 3, 1928 in Wehdel, Germany to Johann Carson Adrian and Henriette (Gerken) Adrian. She was raised by her step mother, Marie (Schildt) Adrian. She married C.S. M. Warren Fredrick Dreher, two children came from this union. She enjoyed traveling, she traveled throughout Europe, United States, and parts of the Far East. She is survived by her 2 sons, Dr. Larry Dean Dreher Ph.D. (wife Janice Marie Dreher), and Donald John Dreher (wife Patricia Tooke Dreher); three grandchildren, Angela, Adrian, and Johann; 4 great-grandchildren, Wesley, Kathrine, Lucien and Serena; and many other family members in Germany and throughout the world. Private family services will be held.