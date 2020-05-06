Sauerwein, Magdalena Anna 92, Co-Founder of Sauerwein Construction, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died Monday, May 4, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 7, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, May 8, 2020, both at All Saints Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Michel "Mike" Sauerwein; parents, Johann and Barbara Lutz. Survived by her sons, Rudolf "Rudi" (Doris) Sauerwein, Frank (Beverly) Sauerwein, both of Wichita; grandchildren, Frank (Margarete) Sauerwein of Germany, Erika Sauerwein of Denver, CO, Daniel Sauerwein of Lawrence, KS, Leah (Hank) Krueger of Wichita, Michelle (Jarrett) Duncan of Denver, CO, Nadine (Matthew) Long of Wichita, Nicole Sauerwein, of Seattle, WA; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Greta Sauerwein of Germany, Addyson and Hudson Krueger, Evelyn and Caroline Long, all of Wichita; Kinley Duncan of Denver, CO; sister, Maria (Hermann) Schneider of Germany. Memorials have been established with: The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214; Amedisys Hospice of Wichita, 250 W. Douglas #110, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 6, 2020.