Ward, Maimon R. "Dick" 78, passed away peacefully October 4, 2019. Memorial Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Born in Salina, Kansas, Dick married the love of his life, Leslie, in 1965. He retired as operator of The Boys, Inc., a propane distribution and sales company. He also served as President of PMAK and was involved in compliance and legislation of the propane industry. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and golfer. Together, Dick and Leslie shared an active social life with family, business associates and friends. He is survived by wife, Leslie; son, Shawn (Lana); grandson, Levi; daughter, Kimberly (Kenny), and brother, Larry and family. held a special place in Dick's heart. Memorial gifts may be mailed to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or via the internet directly at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/dickward, fund name: Maimon R "Dick" Ward. Online tributes may be sent to the family via www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 6, 2019