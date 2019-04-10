Murry, Major 86, Born in Lester, Arkansas on April 16, 1932.A longtime resident of Wichita, passed on Thursday, April 3, 2019. Major Murry was the first patient in the U.S. to undergo Abbott's Tendyne transcatheter mitral valve replacement on July 9, 2018. A consummate entrepreneur, Major Murry acquired many properties and was well known for being a compassionate and fair landlord, providing homes for many. United States Army Veteran. Survived by wife, Norma Murry; two daughters, Gloria (Sam) Ford & Rosalind Murry; son, Ray (Lisa) Murry; and five grandchildren. Funeral: 11 a.m., Sat., April 13, 2019, St. James Missionary Baptist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Major Murry.
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-5431
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019